Victim identified in Sangamon Towers fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police have identified the victim who died in a Springfield fire on Friday.

 74-year-old Judith Gharebaghi of Springfield died in the fire that occurred at the Sangamon Towers.

According to the Sangamon County Coroner, there were no signs of foul play.

