Man killed in Jacksonville rollover crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Jacksonville man was killed in a car crash Sunday.

Police were called to a single car crash on Lynnville Woodson Rd. at Old Airport Rd. around 4:30 p.m.

51-year-old Matthew Moeller was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, Cheryl Moeller, was airlifted to Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She is in stable condition.

Investigators said the car left the road and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on its top.

The crash remains under investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff's Department.