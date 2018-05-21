Decatur City Council approves redevelopment agreement with Love's

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur City Council unanimously approved an agreement with Love's Travel Stop & Country Store to bring the gas station chain to Decatur.

The 18,000 square-foot facility would sit just south of Interstate 72 off of Illinois 121 and County Fair Drive.

The city would allocate around $750,000 in motor fuel tax funds to improve County Fair Drive.

Decatur charges a 5-cent motor fuel tax on every gallon of gas purchased in the city. That money is then used to repair residential roads on an as needed basis — unless a city street needs improvement for a new development.

"One of the things we've talked about since Day One was we would utilize those motor fuel tax funds for development opportunities," said deputy city manager Billy Tyus.

Love's is also chipping in an additional $1.2 to $1.4 million in infrastructure improvements to bring water and sewer services to the station.

"Any additional retail establishment in town is always good for the community," said City Councilman Pat McDaniel. "[We need] job opportunities. We need sales tax revenue. We need property tax revenue."

The truck stop is expected for bring in around 50 full and part-time employees — both at the gas station and at the adjoining restaurant.

So far, Love's has not revealed which restaurant will be joining the project.