Clinton haunted house vandalized

Posted:

CLINTON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after a haunted house was vandalized.

A vandal or multiple vandals hit the Clinton haunted house, Terror on Washington Street, on Saturday in the 500 block of E. Washington St.

If you have any information that could help catch the criminal/s call the Clinton Chamber of Commerce at 217-935-3364

