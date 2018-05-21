IDOT, ISP team up for seat belt safety

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois is joining a "Border to Border" effort to enforce seat belt laws in the state. The multistate "Click it or Ticket" operation is no underway through Memorial Day.

Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Transportation are teaming up with over 160 law enforcement agencies in the state to send a unified message to drivers that seat belts save lives.

From now until Memorial Day police will be increasing patrols and seat belt enforcement zones on major interstates, state border crossings and hundreds of well-traveled local roads.

"Illinois State Police enforce seat belt and child restraint use year-round, said Illinois State Police Director Leo P. Schmitz "Increased enforcement around Memorial Day serves as a reminder to motorists that we take traffic laws seriously."

Police hope the joint effort will encourage drivers to stay safe as the summer months continue. Below are some helpful tips you can keep in mind while driving.