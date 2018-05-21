Dana-Thomas House extends tour hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Anyone hoping to experience the historical Frank Lloyd Wright tour will be able to enjoy extended hours at one of the Springfield architectural beauties.

The hours will be extended for the tour this spring, summer and fall for the Dana-Thomas House.

"In association with the Illinois Office of Tourism's promotion of the Dana-Thomas House as part of the Frank Lloyd Wright Trail here in Illinois, these special tours of the Dana House will help bring Wright's brilliance to life," said Illinois Department of Natural Resources Director Wayne Rosenthal. "We are delighted to welcome visitors from all over the globe to this showcase of Frank Lloyd Wright's genius."

The Dana-Thomas House was designed in 1902 by Wright after Susan Larence Dana provided him with the design for a large home with space for entertaining and a meeting place for organizations and charities.

The home will be open for regular tours each Wednesday through Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and each Monday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.



In addition, a variety of specialty tours are available. Below is more information on those tours:



Attention to Detail This extended tour provides guests with up to two hours inside the Dana House with a guide. Suggested Donation: $20. Call 217-782-6776 for reservations. All tours start at 10:15 AM



Of Glass and Wood This extended tour focuses on more than 90 pieces of Frank Lloyd Wright-designed furniture and more than 250 pieces of art glass in the Dana House. Suggested Donation: $20. Call 217-782-6776 for reservations. June 2, July 7, August 4, September 1, October 6, and November 3 at 1:15 p.m.



Wright Concepts This extended tour addresses the building concepts that are unique to the Dana House and those that Wright utilized here that connect this house to later projects. Suggested Donation: $20. Call 217-782-6776 for reservations. June 8, July 13, August 10, September 14, October 12, and November 9 at 10:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.



Restoration Tour This tour guides guests through the painstaking restoration at the Dana House from 1987-1990. Suggested Donation: $20. Call 217-782-6776 for reservations. June 16 and July 21 at 10:15 a.m.

