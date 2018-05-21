St. Louis hockey arena to see name change, interior facelift

ST. LOUIS (WAND) – The St. Louis Blues hockey team says it's changing the name of its arena in a new partnership.

The agreement with Enterprise Holdings, a company founded in the same city, will extend for 15 years. Enterprise will have logos on the outside and inside of the arena starting this summer.

“Last year, we both celebrated milestone anniversaries in our hometown – 50 years for the Blues and 60 years for Enterprise,” said Enterprise Holdings Foundation President Jo Ann Taylor Kindle. “St. Louis means a lot to our company – it’s where my family founded our business and where many of our employees and customers live and work. We’re excited to take our partnership with the Blues to this new level, and we look forward to the many memories to be made at Enterprise Center.”

Enterprise has already taken over the website for the previously named Scottrade Center. The agreement fully goes into effect on July 1.

“The Blues and Enterprise were born in St. Louis and have enjoyed more than a half century of success in this community,” said Blues Chairman Tom Stillman. “Jo Ann Taylor Kindle and Andy Taylor have been key members of our all-local ownership group since 2012, and this new agreement is yet another example of the Taylor family’s commitment to the Blues and to the entire St. Louis community. We are excited that the home of the Blues, and the site of so many high-profile sports and entertainment events, will soon be Enterprise Center.”

Pat Farrell, who works as senior vice president and chief marketing and communications officer for Enterprise, says the company has partnered with the NHL for nearly a decade. He says the league is a “high-value” marketing partner because Enterprise customers tend to be drawn to sporting events.

Renovations are planned to begin soon at the arena. Click here to find out more.