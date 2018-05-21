Construction crews hit gas line in Campus Town

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Construction crews forced the closure of Campus Town on Monday afternoon, after they struck a gas line.

Champaign Fire Department crews responded to the report of a four-inch natural gas line being struck near John and Locust streets by construction going on in the area.

John and Locust streets were both closed near the leak site. Crews began monitoring the area.

Crews were not able to detect significant amounts of gas. However, one apartment building was temporarily evacuated as a precaution while the leak was brought under control by Ameren.

All streets are back open. Ameren was still on scene as of Monday afternoon continuing to make necessary repairs to the line.