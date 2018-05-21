Shooting ends with hand wound in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Someone shot a Danville man in the hand over the weekend, police say.

Officers report the 46-year-old man was in the unit block of Bremer Street when it happened after 9 p.m. Saturday. The man went to a local hospital for treatment for the wound.

Police say the wound was not life-threatening. They say several shots were fired.

Danville police want anyone with information on the shooting to call them at (217)431-2250. Vermilion County Crime Stoppers is accepting tips at (217)446-TIPS.

