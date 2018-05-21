Cities want state money grab to end

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Cities, villages and towns are urging the Illinois General Assembly to end a money grab which is threatening budgets and government services.

The city of Springfield is facing a $2.5 million deficit and the city of Decatur is being shorted $1 million as lawmakers look for ways to increase revenue into state coffers.

The states FY 18 budget reduced tax payments to municipalities through the local government distributive fund (LGDF) and a fee placed on sales tax collections. It is supposed to be a one-year reduction but communities throughout the state fear it will be used again for the FY 19 fiscal year which begins on July 1.

The city of Decatur is protecting essential services such as police, fire and public works from cuts. A hiring slowdown has also been implemented. The mayor and city council have also stated they will not raise local taxes or fees.

The Village of Jerome in Sangamon County has been in a money crunch since early 2017 at one point being unable to pay village bills for six weeks. The Jerome Police Department has been reduced by two full-time employees.