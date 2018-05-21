Police: Man chased another with axe, threatened to shoot him

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened to hurt another with an axe and a gun.

A sworn statement says Frankie Woodruff, 28, became angry with the victim on Sunday because he didn’t want him on his property. Officers say Woodruff chased the man with a wood-splitting axe as he tried to leave in his car. They say this happened in the 2000 block of North Main Street.

Police say neighbors told them Woodruff also threatened to shoot the man with a shotgun.

Officers say they gained permission to search an apartment belonging to Woodruff and his girlfriend, where they found a black Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and shells, along with meth and a glass smoking pipe. They say Woodruff told them he planned to use the drugs to get high with the girlfriend, adding that he was holding onto the shotgun for a friend.

Police arrested Woodruff on Sunday. He’s facing charges for unlawful possession of drugs and a weapon, along with a count for aggravated assault.

Woodruff’s bond is set at $25,000 in Macon County.

Officers say he has three felony convictions on his record for producing cannabis plants, aggravated DUI and aggravated fleeing police.