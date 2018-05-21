2019 budget builds foundation for future of Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday, the mayor of Urbana, Diane Martin, proposed a fiscal budget for 2019.

The budget includes $45.8 million in expenditures and $43.6 million in revenues for all city funds.

One proposal for a cut is the Urbana Civic Center and left the community wondering what will the $600,000 be used for.

“We’re not going to spend the money that we’re saving. We’re making these budget reductions because we’re spending more. Our expenditures are higher than our revenues and our revenues are falling short,” Marlin said.

The budget will be proposed tonight at the city council and a public hearing will be held at the city building at 7 p.m. on June 4. The mayor hopes that this proposal budget will lay a sound foundation for the city’s future.