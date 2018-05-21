Van crash into church shuts off traffic lights

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a van took out the signal to traffic lights when it crashed into a church.

Officers say it happened after 4 p.m. Wednesday, when the van hit Chatham Presbyterian Church, which is located at 1835 E. Walnut St. in Chatham. Police say the van took out traffic signs and a traffic control box.

The damage caused traffic lights at the intersection of East Walnut Street and Gordon Drive to stop working. Police put up portable stop signs to help traffic return to a normal flow.

Police say Egizii Electric was still on the scene working on restoring the traffic lights as of 7 p.m. Monday.

The adult female driver in the van, identified as 38-year-old Michelle Guinan, went to the hospital to be evaluated. A small child in the van was not injured.

Police say firefighters looked at the church, which didn’t sustain any major damage, and ruled it was still structurally sound.