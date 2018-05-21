Police: Man backed car into repossession worker

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man drove his truck into a worker who was trying to repossess his vehicle, police say.

Officers say Gerardo Martinez Jr., 29, got into the car when the repossession crew approached his house, which is located in the 3100 block of Kent Ave. in Decatur, just before 3 a.m. Saturday. A sworn statement says the tow truck driver, Ronald Dodson, yelled at Martinez not to back up.

That’s when police say Martinez moved the car while Dodson was behind it and hit him.

Police say Martinez fled the scene in the car. They caught up to him and arrested him later that morning in the parking lot of a Popeyes restaurant.

WAND-TV reached out to police for an update on Dodson’s condition and could not find specific details.

Martinez faces a charge for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. His bond is set at $25,000 in Macon County.