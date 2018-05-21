Teens who stopped woman from choking honored

FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) – State police recognized a group of teens who worked to save a woman’s life.

Troopers say it happened last summer at Blue Ridge High School, when a woman started choking on a piece of food moments after a funeral for fallen ISP Trooper Ryan Albin. Cory Jayne noticed she was starting to turn blue and performed the Heimlich maneuver, which reopened her airway and saved her life.

Lucas Clancy, Matthew Isaccs and Adam Clark helped save the woman at the scene. They told troopers, who helped the woman with medical care.

“These individuals’ quick thinking and decisive actions saved the individual’s life,” said ISP Capt. Troy R. Phillips. “They should be commended for their actions.”