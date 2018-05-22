Monday Night Highlight Zone: 5/21

MacArthur's Kelby Golladay (middle) threw a complete game shutout on Monday in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals in Decatur. MacArthur's Kelby Golladay (middle) threw a complete game shutout on Monday in the Class 3A regional quarterfinals in Decatur.

Monday's high school playoff games included the start of the Class 3A baseball and softball postseason, plus regional championships at the 1A and 2A level.

SOFTBALL
Central A&M 7, Neoga 4 (Moweaqua 1A regional final)
WSS 9, Nokomis 0 (Nokomis 1A regional final)
Tuscola 8, Shelbyville 7 (Tuscola 2A regional final)
Casey-Westfield 11, Teutopolis 3 (Vandalia 2A regional final)
MacArthur 15, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings) (Decatur 3A regional quarterfinal)
Clinton 4, Southeast 0 (Clinton 3A regional quarterfinal)
Lincoln 10, Lanphier 0 (Lincoln 3A regional quarterfinal)
Urbana 10, Champaign Central 3 (Urbana 3A regional quarterfinal)

BASEBALL
Greenville 7, Newton 1 (Vandalia 2A regional final)
MacArthur 2, Eisenhower 0 (Decatur 3A regional quarterfinal)
Charleston 2, Urbana 0 (Charleston 3A regional quarterfinal)
Lincoln vs. East Peoria (Postponed) (East Peoria 3A regional quarterfinal)
Pontiac 3, Clinton 1 (Pontiac 3A regional quarterfinal)
Rantoul 6, Champaign Centennial 5 (8 innings) (Rantoul 3A regional quarterfinal)

