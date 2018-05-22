Action Illinois holds open forum to get feedback from residents

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - On Monday night some elected officials took the time out to answer a few questions and give details. It's something Tom Raymond appreciated.

The grassroots organization, Action Illinois, encouraged central Illinois residents to talk to community leaders. The idea behind it was to plant an idea of getting people involved in local politics. Raymond said it's nice to see people who earned a elected position share some advise.

"You get to understand how things are being run in the city and how you can input yourself into the system," Raymond said.

With those tools available to the public. Lakeisha Purchase, one of the capital's township trustees, said she hopes to pass on knowledge from her experience in running a successful campaign.

The trustee said she's there to guide others. Purchase suggested the start to getting elected for something is to get involved in a party. It doesn't matter which one, but from there, it's about learning as much as one can.

"When you get involved they give you the information," Purchase said.

She also suggested networking and building relationships. To purchase, the work can't be done alone. She said when people believe in someone, they'll stand behind them for support.

Action Illinois said there are 10 seats that are unchallenged in the county board. Seats: two, three, five, six, eight and nine. Along with seats: 15, 16, 24 and 29. One has until the fourth of June to have petitions signed.