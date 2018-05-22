Iles Elementary School vandalized

Posted:

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating after someone broke into Iles Elementary School and emptied a fire extinguisher in the gymnasium.

Someone broke a window at the school in the 1700 block of S. 15th St. to get inside.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling 788-8427.

