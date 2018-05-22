Iles Elementary School vandalized

Iles Elementary School vandalizedPosted:
Police: Man backed car into repossession worker
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man drove his truck into a worker who was trying to repossess his vehicle, police say.
Danville man charged with shooting up vehicle
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A Danville man has been arrested and accused of firing a shot.
Woman who hit pedestrian with car sentenced to probation
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman who admitted to being under the influence when she hit another woman with her car has been sentenced to probation.
Police: Man chased another with axe, threatened to shoot him
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man threatened to hurt another with an axe and a gun.
Motorcyclists injured after heavy winds cause them to crash
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Troopers responded to a serious crash in Douglas County Sunday.
Illinois man is missing after visiting Arkansas over weekend
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (WAND) – A St. Louis man who was last seen in Arkansas has not been heard from in two days, according to family.
$14.5 million winning lotto ticket sold
CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Check those lottery tickets!
Pastor: Mental illness drove man to ram car into his family
BESSEMER CITY, N.C. (AP) - A man suffering from severe mental illness left a meal with his family and then drove his sport utility vehicle at high speed into the restaurant, killing his daughter and daughter-in-law and critically injuring other relatives, his pastor said Monday.
Monday Night Highlight Zone: 5/21
Monday's high school playoff games included the start of the Class 3A baseball and softball postseason, plus regional championships at the 1A and 2A level. SOFTBALL Central A&M 7, Neoga 4 (Moweaqua 1A regional final) WSS 9, Nokomis 0 (Nokomis 1A regional final) Tuscola 8, Shelbyville 7 (Tuscola 2A regional final) Casey-Westfield 11, Teutopolis 3 (Vandalia 2A regional final) MacArthur 15, Eisenhower 0 (5 innings) (Decatur 3A regional quarterfinal) Clinton 4, Southeast 0 (Clinton 3...
Men charged with cellphone store robbery, tasering employee
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody after a cellphone store was robbed and an employee was tied up and tasered.
