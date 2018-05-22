Men charged with cellphone store robbery, tasering employee

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody after a cellphone store was robbed and an employee was tied up and tasered.

37-year-old Matthew Martin and 18-year-old Marcus Williams, both of Springfield, are both jailed.

Williams could be charged with armed robbery, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated restraint with a deadly weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, theft over $10,000, criminal damage to property, and resisting an officer.

Martin could be charged with armed robbery, unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, theft over $10,000, and resisting an officer.

Police were called to the AT&T store in the 3600 block of South Sixth Street Rd. around 1:30 on Friday.

Employees told police a man came into the store and asked to see cellphones. As the clerk turned away from him, the man put something to his back, which employees believed was a gun.

The clerk was ordered to the back of the store. Zip ties were used on his hands and feet.

A second man came into the back of the store and shocked the tied up employee with a Taser. They then took off with about 40 cellphones.

The clerk broke free and called police.

Officers saw the suspects driving in Springfield and tried to make a traffic stop.

The men left the vehicle and took off running.

One suspect was found hiding inside a house in the 1600 block of East Morgan Ave. The second suspect was in a nearby backyard in the 1600 block of East Melrose St.

A gun, Taser and the stolen phones were recovered.