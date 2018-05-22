Big Brothers Big Sisters to hold end of year picnic

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Big Brothers Big Sisters is honoring graduates at their end of year picnic Tuesday.

Five graduates of the program who are going on to pursue college and careers will be recognized at the picnic at Fairview Park in Pavilion 1.

The picnic will be from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday.

There will be food, games, and cake.

