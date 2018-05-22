Armed gas station robber who thanked victim sentenced

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for robbing a gas station.

26-year-old Deshawn McCullough held up a Circle K in the 500 block of W. University Ave., U on March 26, 2017.

He was convicted of the crime this April.

McCullough was wearing a mask over the bottom part of his face when he came into the gas station, jumped the counter, and told the clerk to empty the registers.

McCullough thanked the clerk as he took the cash and ran out. A paring knife fell from his pocket as he ran.

He declined plea offers made, saying, "I'm not going to willingly say I did something if I didn't do it."