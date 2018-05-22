Woman who hit pedestrian with car sentenced to probation

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign woman who admitted to being under the influence when she hit another woman with her car has been sentenced to probation.

25-year-old Madison Walk got 30 months of probation and 120 days of electronic home detention.

She pleaded guilty to aggravated driving under the influence for having a blood-alcohol concentration greater than 0.08.

She hit 29-year-old Kashira Pertigrew of Champaign on July 14, 2017. Pertigrew suffered a broken rib cage, broken thigh bone, a concussion, and had lung damage.

Walk's breath-alcohol level tested at 0.09.

A second count of possession of controlled substances related to pills found in Walk's car was dismissed in exchange for her guilty plea.

She has already performed 150 hours of community service and attended a victim-impact panel.

Walk had no prior criminal convictions.

She will also have to pay a $2,000 fine.