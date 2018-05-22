Advocates fight for domestic, sexual violence protection bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Advocates and lawmakers will hold a press conference Tuesday morning to urge the Illinois House to pass a bill to provide addition protection for survivors of domestic violence.

SB 34, the Voices of Immigrant Communities Empowering Survivors (VOICES) Act would increase protections for survivors of sexual assault, workplace sexual violence, domestic violence, human trafficking, and other issues.

The bill is a response to the #MeToo movement.

Immigrant survivors are 50 percent less likely to report their abuse, due to fears of interacting with police.

The bill passed the Senate. The final action deadline for this bill is May 25.