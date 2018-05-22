Gas prices at or near $3 a gallon in many areas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Gas prices hit nearly $3 a gallon Monday, much to drivers' dismay.

The average in Champaign is about $2.92 according to AAA. In one day, the price jumped by seven cents.

One month ago, the average price was $2.74. A year ago, the average cost in Champaign was $2.24.

2014 was the last time the price was near $3 a gallon in the area.

AAA says gas prices do not tend to impact travel plans until they reach $4 a gallon.