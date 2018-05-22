Two arrested in shots fired call in Urbana

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two people are in custody after police were called to a the report of shoots fired near a motel.

Police were called around 10:16 a.m. for a shooting near Cunningham and Oakwood. Dispatchers received multiple calls about suspects running in the area from a vehicle.

Urbana officers were able to arrest two people n the area.

At the scene police found one handgun and towed a van from the scene. Police say they are investigating if a third person might be involved. That person has not been apprehended.

No one was hurt at the scene of the shooting.

A witness told WAND News heard about 10 gunshots and saw people running from the scene while he was throwing away garbage in the dumpster.

