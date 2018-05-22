2 shot in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are investigating a shooting in Danville.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Moore St. around 10 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

A 23-year-old Centralia man had been shot in the arm. A 20-year-old Danville man was found a short time later with a gunshot wound to the leg.

No one is in custody at this time, but the shooting is under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250.