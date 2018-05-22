$14.5 million winning lotto ticket sold

CHICAGO, Ill. (WAND) - Check those lottery tickets!

A player with an online Lotto subscription won the $14,500,000 jackpot for the Monday, May 21, Lucky Day Lotto drawing.

A convenience store in Cicero sold a $500,000 winning ticket in the Monday night drawing.



The online player's winning ticket matched all six numbers - 01 - 11 - 12 - 16 - 50 - 52 - to win a $14,500,000 prize.



The winning Lucky Day Lotto Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 7-Eleven, 3446 S. Austin Blvd., in Cicero, and matched all five numbers - 04 - 11 - 15 - 17 - 45 - to win a $500,000 prize.



Winners need to call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or visit one of the Lottery's five Prize Centers in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield or Fairview Heights. Winners have one year from the original drawing date to claim their prize.