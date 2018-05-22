Fish and wildlife found dead in and around Iroquois County creeks

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Fish and other wildlife have been found dead in Iroquois County after officials said they many have been exposed to an unconfirmed hazardous material.

In parts of Coon Creek and Sugar Creek the animals were found dead.

Local officials are working with the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and Illinois Department of Natural Resources to determine the cause.

People are warned to take precautions in the contaminated areas.

Do not eat fish or wildlife that is contaminated.