Danville considering making summer curfew for teens year-round

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville could soon make a summer curfew for those 18 and under permanent.

A proposal will go before city alderman Tuesday night. It would require everyone unsupervised by an adult to be home before 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays or 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Fore the last two years, that rule has applied during the summer months only. This proposal would make the curfew year-round.

Officials said the curfew helps cut back on teens loitering.

The curfew question will go before the full council for approval on June 5.

Exceptions to the curfew include if the teen is accompanied by a parent or guardian or if there is a school, religious, volunteer activity, movie, play, sporting event, or job that keeps them out later.