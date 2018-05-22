Free prescription discount card could save you up to 75 percent

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois State Medical Society will distribute the Illinois Rx Card to help uninsured and under-insured people afford prescriptions.

The free discount card will provide savings of up to 75 percent at more than 68,000 pharmacies.

So far, it has saved people more than $171 million nationwide.

Patients can print the Illinois Rx Card and find participating pharmacies by clicking HERE.

All Illinois residents are eligible.