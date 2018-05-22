Taylorville to hire school resource officer

Posted:

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Taylorville is getting a school resource officer for the first time ever. 

Monday night, the council approved the measure.

City officials said with two recent school shootings in the nation, the resource officer is needed now more than ever.

The city will pay for the officer's salary.

The hope is to have an officer in place next school year.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps