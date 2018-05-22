3 car washes burglarized; search on for suspect

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – Police say someone stole from three car washes in a central Illinois city.

They say a man, who is white, in his 50s and wore a St. Louis Cardinals hat and a blue shirt, is considered a suspect. Police believe the burglaries happened between 9 p.m. and midnight on Sunday at three Effingham car washes.

Officers did not say what the suspect is accused of stealing.

The car is green with tinted windows and has a bug shield on the front.

Police want anyone with information on the burglaries to call the Effingham Police Department Bureau of Criminal Investigations at (217)347-0774. Effingham Area Crime Stoppers is also taking tips at (217)347-6583. Police say cash rewards could be available if information leads to an arrest.