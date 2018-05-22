Teen loses life after car hits pole

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Investigators say a 17-year-old teen died when his car crashed into a pole.

Sangamon County Coroner Cinda Edwards has identified the victim as Jonathan Conkrite. She says he was a rear passenger in the car in question, which rammed into the pole just before 2 a.m. Tuesday. The car left Ridgley Road near Carver Road before making contact.

Edwards says an autopsy showed Conkrite died from blunt force injuries in the crash. Doctors pronounced him dead in the HSHS St. John’s Hospital Trauma Center at about 3:40 a.m.

Sangamon County deputies are continuing to investigate the crash.