Word in graduation cake order censored

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WAND) – A South Carolina grocery store censored a cake because it considered a requested word to be inappropriate.

Cara Koscinski, he mother of a son getting ready to graduate, ordered the cake from Publix. She requested the phrase “Congrats Jacob! Summa Cum Laude class of 2018”. The online ordering system replaced the word “cum”, which means “with” in Latin, with three hyphens.

Koscinski said she included instructions with the cake order explaining the meaning of the Latin word.

A different family member, who was unaware of the instructions, picked up the order. The cake carried at $70 cost.

Koscinski says Publix gave her a gift card and refund after she complained about the mistake.