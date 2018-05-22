DOCUMENTS: Civil suit filed in federal court against Macon County State's Attorney

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A former employee for the Macon County State's Attorney office filed a civil suit in federal court Monday naming Macon County and State's Attorney Jay Scott.

The plaintiff, Amanda Maxwell-Burger, says she is taking "action against Macon County for deprivation of right to associate with family member resulting in termination of employment." Maxwell-Burger claims she was improperly dismissed in May of 2017. She is seeking back pay and reinstatement.

Maxwell-Burger alleges that, in September 2015, she reported to Scott that another employee, Nichole Kronke, had shared confidential information about a third employee to other county workers in violation of the county's employee handbook. She further alleges that Kronke retaliated against Maxwell-Burger by isolating her from business meetings, encouraging other employees to avoid her and referring to her as a 'pot head' and 'drug addict.'

Maxwell-Burger also complained to county authorities that another employee had performed election work for Scott while on the job, according to the complaint filed Monday.

In May 2017, Maxwell-Burger was called into a meeting with Kroncke, Scott and attorney Edward Flynn and told that, because of her association with her husband, who was convicted of a felony drug offense in Wyoming in 2009, her employment was terminated, according to the complaint. The complaint includes three counts: retaliatory discharge, violation of the state whistleblower protection act and violation of the right to free association.

WAND News has reached out to the Macon County State's Attorney Jay Scott who says he can't comment now.

In 2016, Maxwell-Burger submitted an affidavit in the case against Jay Scott where allegations of misconduct were under investigation. Scott has since been cleared by a special prosecutor. In the signed affidavit submitted by Maxwell-Burger in 2016, she made several allegations against Scott and other staff including she was told she would be demoted to an entry level position with a 40-percent pay cut because an immediate family member with a criminal record.