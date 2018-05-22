Eisenhower's Hale finishes 1-25 season undefeated

DECATUR -- Someone forgot to tell Kevin Hale he should mope around.



His team is 1-25. Sixteen of those losses came by double digits. His kidneys are even worse, and if he doesn't receive a successful transplant he will be in serious trouble.



But Hale and his Eisenhower Panthers entered Monday night's game with the kind of energy you'd expect from a team playing at State. Players are up in the dugout yelping and hollering. Hale hugs his players, the opposing coach and anyone else he comes into contact with. A salty mood for him is uttering his trademark phrase "I love ya" fewer than 100 times.



It shouldn't be like this, not with a 1-25 team.



But it is with Hale, whose sense of purpose with the struggling Panthers is far greater than wins and losses.



They need him, and he needs them.



Hale is set to undergo a multi-person kidney swap in mid-June. The plan is for him to donate a kidney to the brother of his best friend, who will then donate his kidney to Hale. Two patients will receive better matches because of the three-way trade.



In this WAND special report, Gordon Voit goes behind the scenes with Eisenhower to show the depths of this unique relationship between Hale and his players.