Police: Packs of Red Bull stolen in three Walmart thefts

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man stole packages of Red Bull, along with hamburger meat and dog food in several Walmart thefts.

A sworn statement from police says officers talked with a worker at Walmart (4224 N. Prospect St.), who told them Bradley Crockett, 56, took the items out of the store in a shopping cart each time. Police say the three thefts happened on May 10, May 14 and May 21.

Police say he took seven packages of Red Bull on the first trip, nine in the second theft and then eight in the third. They say he took 18 packages of hamburger meat in total. He’s accused of also putting a large bag of dog food in his cart each time.

The statement says other items, including sunglasses, milk, Powerade, and four packages of Monster Energy drinks were stolen at one point. Police believe Crockett took over $700 in total merchandise.

Police say store surveillance cameras caught each theft in progress. Officers arrested the suspect on May 21.

Crockett is behind bars in the Macon County Jail and faces retail theft charges. He has one conviction on his record for larceny.