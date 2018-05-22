Woman, infant injured in train vs. SUV crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A woman whose SUV took a hit from a train is facing a misdemeanor DUI charge.

Champaign County deputies told The News-Gazette that the 29-year-old woman, who had an infant in the vehicle with her, moved her car onto ungated train tracks Saturday night near Sadorus (County Road 800 E near 650 N) and became stuck as a train approached. The newspaper says the train collided with the left front of the SUV.

Deputies say the woman “inadvertently” left the road before becoming stuck on the tracks.

The woman and the child went to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The paper says both should be out of the hospital at this time.

The News-Gazette says law enforcement told it the deputy responsible for the crash report did not have it complete before taking regular days off. Investigators didn’t want to release the woman’s name without the finished report.

Deputies did not say how intoxicated or how the woman was or how her SUV ended up stuck.