Bogus warning mentions 'zombie alert' after power outage

LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WAND) – A fake power outage alert told Floridians to be on the lookout for zombies!

The town of Lake Worth sent out the message Sunday. The Palm Beach Post reports it mentioned a “zombie alert” and talked about “extreme zombie activity” as part of the outage. Over 7,800 people in the area lost electricity.

Ben Kerr, a spokesman for the city, said on Facebook that the fake alert was under investigation, adding that “Lake Worth does not have any zombie activity currently”.

Lake Worth utility workers managed to get electricity back on in a half hour. Kerr did not say what really caused the outage to happen.