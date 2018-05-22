Experts warn of pyramid scheme dangers

(WAND) - Online business ads are everywhere, and they fill up Facebook timelines.

Some ads promise working from home, getting money for posting, or even a free product. They're sometimes from multi-level marketing companies, but they can also be pyramid schemes.

"The primary difference between a pyramid scheme and a multi-level market company is in a pyramid scheme you don't really have a product that you're selling," said Millikin University Business Professor Alan Duesterhaus. "It's really all about bringing people beneath you in order to give you an opportunity to make money. So hopefully you're at lease selling something in a multi-level marketing scheme."

Another distinction these companies have is how people can make money. In a pyramid scheme people can only make money on signing others up, but in these MLM businesses, contractors will make money on the commission they sell.

However, Duesterhaus says people shouldn't quit their jobs to join just yet.

"It's a very fine line distinction," he added. "On a practical level, most of these companies talk about and taught. You can make lots of money. You get people to sell for you and you sell lots of product and you'll make a lot of money. It's just that it's a very small percentage of folks that actually end up making a lot of money. Most folks are to the bottom of they pyramid rather than the top. Most things if they're too good to be true they're probably too good to be true. The idea of being able to work on your own schedule from home, from the beach and make lots of money does not happen for most people. If you're going to look at doing one of these products from a multi-level marketing firm, make sure you're successful first before you quit your other revenue streams."

One woman beat the odds and says making money in these companies can take time, but believes it is possible. Rachel Whitlow has been selling health and fitness products for three years now.

"I was working four jobs," she said. "I just happened to be at work scrolling on Facebook and saw a friend posting about Thrive."

She says joining the company changed her life, adding that it was "the best decision I've ever made".

Whitlow says she loves not being stuck in an office.

"I love it because you can literally work anywhere," she said. "It's a cloud based business. Your phone is your office."

Duesterhaus says people should make sure the product they're selling is useful first.

"You should really only get involved in it if it's something you're going to use and enjoy and find value in, because you're not likely going to make a lot of money selling it," she said. "If you're not going to use it and enjoy it, I'd definitely stay away from it."

Whitlow agrees, saying she tried multiple other MLM businesses but her success came from her results.

"I wasn't passionate about those things. They didn't change my life or impact me in a certain way," she said.