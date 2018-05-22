Tuesday Night Score Zone: 5/22

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg's Calla Roney launched a two-run home run and turned in a one-hitter in the pitching circle on Tuesday in a 10-0 win over Central A&M.

Local high school playoffs continue, with Class 1A and 2A sectionals beginning and Class 3A regionals entering the semifinal stage!

SOFTBALL

Windsor-Stewardson-Strasburg 10, Central A&M 0 (1A Sectional Semifinals)

Maroa-Forsyth 7, Bloomington Central Catholic 0 (2A Sectional Semifinals)

Rockridge 9, Beardstown 0 (2A Sectional Semifinals)

Casey-Westfield 6, Breese Central 0 (2A Sectional Semifinals)

U-High 9, Morton 5 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Mt. Zion 13, Urbana 3 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Effingham 3, Taylorville 0 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Charleston 21, MacArthur 0 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Glenwood 7, Lincoln 5 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Rochester 3, Clinton 0 (3A Regional Semifinals)

Springfield vs. Edwardsville (4A Regional Semifinals) (Postponed to Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. -- with SHG vs. Alton pushed back to Thursday at 4:30 p.m.)

Pekin 7, Danville 0 (4A Regional Semifinals)



BASEBALL

East Peoria 10, Lincoln 9 (3A Regional Semifinals)



SOCCER

Althoff 3, St. Thomas More 0 (1A Super-Sectional)

Springfield High 2, Mahomet-Seymour 1 (2A Sectional Semifinals)

Normal West 3, SHG 1 (PK) (2A Sectional Semifinals)