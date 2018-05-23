Teen accused in Dixon High School shooting appears in court

DIXON (AP) - A teenager who authorities say fired shots at Dixon High School before he was shot by a school resource officer appeared by video conferencing in court Friday.

Matthew Milby's defense attorney asked for a speedy trial and a jury trial. After that, the Lee County State's Attorney's Office asked to keep Milby's bond at $2 million, saying he is still a threat to public safety. The state also asked for Milby to wear a GPS monitoring device in the event he posts bail.

His next court appearance will be at 9 a.m. on May 23.

Police say the 19-year-old showed up at Dixon High School on Wednesday as seniors met for a graduation rehearsal. Police say he fired several shots inside the building.

Milby was wounded in an exchange of gunfire with the officer. He was transferred Thursday from a hospital to the Lee County Jail.

Illinois State Police say the teen used a weapon purchased by his mother in 2012. She says her son was recently beaten up and robbed by other students.