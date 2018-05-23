Local burglary, assault suspect captured in Georgia

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A home invasion, assault, and burglary suspect wanted in Piatt County and Macon County has been captured in Atlanta, Georgia.

Police were looking for Todd McGee who was considered armed and dangerous.

McGee was wanted in connection with a home invasion, aggravated assault, domestic violence, burglary, and possible theft of a vehicle and firearms.

McGee was last seen in eastern Macon County on April 3.

He was booked into the Fulton County Jail in Georgia on May 21 on charges of disorderly conduct and being a fugitive from Piatt County.