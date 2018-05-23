Police release more details about former officer's arrest, history

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Champaign Police are releasing information about the arrest of one of their own.

Former Champaign police officer Justus Clinton was arrested and charged for residential and motor vehicle burglary.

He is accused of stealing from at least ten vehicles.

The department told WAND News it has received multiple Freedom of Information Act requests since his arrest regarding his separation agreement.

That separation agreement was issued prior to his arrest for unrelated violations of department rules, Champaign police say.

Those violations included failure to devote full time attention to duty and training, truthfulness in communication, and a violation related to alcohol and controlled substances.

Clinton was accused of smelling like alcohol and acting erratically in September of 2017 while he was acting as a firearms instructor. He tested positive for alcohol and was suspended and placed on investigative leave.

After the investigation into that incident, Clinton was issued a 16 working day without pay and entered into a "Last Chance Agreement" with the City where he had to meet certain requirements to keep his job.

Those requirements included a rehab program, abstaining from any drug and alcohol use, and submitting to random drug and alcohol testing.

He returned to patrol duties on February 20, 2018.

On March 13, he reported for patrol duty and another employee noticed he smelled of alcohol. He tested positive for alcohol, was placed on investigative leave again, and was again suspended.

On April 30, he was placed on unpaid administrative leave.

He was let go from the department on May 8, but remained on unpaid unemployment status. The agreement let him use previously accrued benefit time through May 21.