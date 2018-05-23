Police looking for man tied to stolen checks

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for a man suspected of stealing over a thousand dollars using forged/stolen checks.

A victim reported the theft and said it occurred April 7 from 1151 N. 8th around 3 p.m.

The suspect is described as a black man standing between 5'10 and 5'11 and weighing over 200 lbs. with a short beard.

If you have any information about him or a woman who was with him, call Crime Stoppers at 788-8427.