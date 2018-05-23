Former champion wrestler facing DUI charges

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A former champion wrestler at the University of Illinois is accused of being found passed out drunk in a vehicle.

25-year-old Jesse Delgado of Champaign is facing DUI charges.

Delgado was arrested after he was found at 3:40 a.m. Thursday at the Circle K in the 1300 block of S. Neil St., C.

He was asleep behind the wheel with the car running.

Officers said Delgado told them he had been out drinking. He was issued two tickets for driving under the influence.

Several hours later, Urbana police said they caught Delgado trying to break into a vehicle. Prosecutors are not charging Delgado for that incident.

Delgado was a wrestler for UI from 2011 to 2015.