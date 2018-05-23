Danville aldermen show support for year-round curfew

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Danville aldermen have given initial approval for making the summer curfew for teens permanent.

Aldermen showed unanimous support for the measure.

Anyone under 18 and not supervised by a parent or guardian would not be allowed out past 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Exceptions include a school, religious or volunteer activity, movie, play, sporting event or job.

This would make the summer curfew hours year-round.

The proposal goes to the full city council for approval on June 5.