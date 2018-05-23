Man sentenced for incident where gun was fired out of SUV

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man charged in connection with a gun being shot out of an SUV window Thanksgiving near Rantoul has been given probation.

20-year-old Tristan Zoller of Loda is one of three people charged.

He pleaded guilty Tuesday to possession of a firearm without a FOID card and was given two years probation.

21-year-old Wyatt Morris of Rankin and 20-year-old Austin Flessner of Loda both pleaded guilty earlier and were both given two years probation.

On Nov. 23, one of the men fired a Remington shotgun out the window into the air.

Flessner was behind the wheel. Moore was in the front seat, and Zoller was in the back.

The shot was fired about a mile north of Rantoul near county roads 1700 E and 3200 N.