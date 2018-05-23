5-year plan for Decatur Schools to attract more students

Posted:

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur public schools wants to attract more students to the district. 

The Board of Education approved a five-year plan for the district.

The goals of the plan include creating innovating learning experiences, retaining talented staff, and developing relationships across the community.

Current Conditions
/
Local RadarRegional RadarRegional Temps