Bill introduced to cover travel costs for families of vets killed in non combat events

Posted:

(WAND) - U.S. Representative Rodney Davis wants to help the families of fallen soldiers.

Wednesday, he introduced a new bill, requiring the Defense Department to cover travel costs for families of service members killed in non-combat events.

Davis said this issue was brought to light by the death of Harristown's Logan Palmer.

His family had to pay for their travel expenses to retrieve his body.

He died after his ship crashed near Singapore.

